Andhra Pradesh: JC Prabhakar Reddy appears before ED in JC Travels case

TDP leader and Tadipatri Municipal Chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy appeared before the ED on Friday over investigation of alleged JC Travels forgery case. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashwith Reddy are being interrogated by the officials at the ED office in Hyderabad. It is known that Prabhakar Reddy has been accused of many crimes related to the registrations of JC Travels vehicles.

The officials have found that JC Travels owned by JC Diwakar Reddy has converted the BS-III vehicles to BS-IV vehicles, which is against the Supreme Court's order. It was found that 154 buses were purchased from Ashok Leyland under scrap and registered in Nagaland capital Kohima with forged documents and within 15 days those buses were registered in AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh. The officials found that fake documents were created and sold the vehicles to many people. ED officials have already registered a case against JC Travels.

ED has intensified the investigation in the bus procurement scam and alleged money laundering. Prabhakar Reddy appeared before the ED as per the notice issued by the ED to appear for the investigation of this case.