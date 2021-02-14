Andhra Pradesh: Kodali Nani files House Motion petition in High Court against SEC orders

Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani gave an unexpected twist to state Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. Minister Kodali Nani has filed a House Motion Petition in the AP High Court. It is learnt that Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh has directed the Krishna District SP to register a case against Minister Nani for violating the Election Code. Kodali Nani filed a petition in the court seeking revocation of the SEC sanctions. He told the court that he had not committed any violations. However, it is not yet clear when the petition will come up for hearing.

It is learnt that SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh has directed the Krishna district SP to register a case against Minister Kodali Nani. The SEC said in the directives that a case should be registered under sections 504, 505 (1) (C), 506 of the IPC for violating the Election Code. Nimmagadda Ramesh directed to register a case under Clause-1, Clause-4 for violating the Election Code and take action for making objectionable remarks against the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Minister Kodali Nani recently held a press conference in Tadepalli and criticised SEC Nimmagadda. In this backdrop, showcause notices were issued to the minister. Explaining this, Minister Nani said that he had no intention of degrading SEC. He commented that there was a feeling that SEC was treating us one way and TDP another. He gave a notice to himself that he had not done anything wrong and questioned why it was not given to Chandrababu who criticized SEC.

Kodali Nani asked to withdraw the showcause notice given to him. However, the SEC was not satisfied with the explanation, asked the court to register the case. With this, Minister Nani challenged the decision of SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh and approached the High Court.