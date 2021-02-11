Andhra Pradesh: Laurus Labs donates Rs. 4 crore to Nadu-Nedu works in govt. run schools

As part of the first installment of the Nadu-Nedu scheme for enhancing the infrastructure in various departments, a donation of Rs. 4 crore was announced by Laurus Labs. The donation was made for development of infrastructure in government-run schools in Tenali, Kanchikacharla, Virulapadu and Achuthapuram mandals. Company representatives told the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that Laurus Labs would provide infrastructure directly to the remaining schools in the same mandals in next installments as well.

The donation cheque of amount Rs. 4 crore and related documents were handed over to CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy by Laurus Labs Vice President Chava Narasimha Rao and Senior Manager Ramakrishna on Wednesday at the CM's camp office. Connect to Andhra CEO V. Koteshwaramma participated.

Earlier, in the last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to prepare for the second phase of the 'Nadu-Nedu' program in government schools. CM YS Jagan directed to start the second phase more effectively in view of the experiences encountered in the first phase.

It was made clear to the authorities that there was no compromise anywhere in the quality of the works. Officials said work on the second tranche would begin on April 15 and complete the work by December 31.