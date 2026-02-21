Andhra Pradesh likely to receive rains as low pressure forms

The Meteorological Department has issued a major alert for Andhra Pradesh amid scorching heat before summer begins. A surface depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a low pressure area within 48 hours, likely moving west-northwest, which will bring relief and possible rain.

The Disaster Management Agency forecasts rain in several districts over the next three days. Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and Kadapa are expected to experience light to moderate showers with thunder, while other districts may see scattered light showers.

Officials advise people to avoid staying under trees or near electric poles during rain. Meanwhile, temperatures across the state are 2 to 4 degrees above normal, with Kurnool reaching 36.3°C, intensifying the heat in Rayalaseema.