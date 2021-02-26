Andhra Pradesh: Link RBKs to rural coops, suggests CS Aditya Nath Das

Amaravati: Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das said that Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) should be linked with rural cooperative credit institutions for better results.

Addressing second high level committee meeting of rural cooperative credit institutions at the Secretariat on Thursday, he said RBIs were set up to benefit farmers in a big way. The rural cooperative societies should be computerised for providing better service, he said while asking the officials to prepare an action plan to bring profits to the cooperative banks in Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Eluru.

Nabard chief general manager Sudheer Kumar Jannavar gave a presentation on the agenda points.

APCOB managing director R Srinatha Reddy said Rs 5 crore was given for computerisation of primary agricultural cooperative societies.

He appealed to the government for an assistance of Rs 100 crore to APCOB and Rs 195 crore to district cooperative credit societies.

Reserve Bank of India DGM Subranshu Kumar Sahoo, Nabard DGM B Ramesh Babu, special secretary for agriculture and cooperatives Y Madhusudhana Reddy and others attended.