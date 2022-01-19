Andhra Pradesh logs 10,057 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,057 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 21,27,441 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, eight deaths reported on Wednesday taking the toll to 14522. On the other hand, as many as 1222 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,67,984 and there are currently 44,935 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 1827 new infections, followed by Chittoor 1823 and Guntur 943 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 216 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.20 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 41,713 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,82 970 cases and 44qdeaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



