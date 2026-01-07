Hans India Pick: 5 most anticipated Korean series of 2026

Seoul: As 2026 unfolds, Korean drama enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting a slate of exciting new releases featuring superstar casts and compelling storylines. From epic royal romances to innovative romantic comedies, here are the five most anticipated K-dramas set to debut this year:

1. Perfect Crown

Touted as one of the biggest K-drama releases of 2026, Perfect Crown blends romance and drama in a fictional world where monarchy still thrives. The series follows Sung Hee-joo, a chaebol heiress unhappy with her commoner status, and Prince Lee Ahn, a powerless royal, as they enter a contractual marriage that changes both their lives. The drama stars IU and Byeon Woo-seok and is expected to capture global attention upon release.













2. The Remarried Empress

Anticipation is high for The Remarried Empress, a fantasy romance based on a popular webtoon. The story centres on Empress Navier, whose life is upended when her husband seeks divorce to wed another woman.

A new alliance with Prince Heinrey offers Navier both revenge and a chance at true love. Featuring Lee Jong-suk and Shin Min-ah, the series promises regal drama and sweeping emotions.













3. Variety

Netflix’s Variety takes viewers behind the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, telling the story of a determined businesswoman fighting to revive her once-famous K-pop group. The drama also explores the obsessive world of sasaeng fans, promising intense thrills and drama.













4. Show Business

Another Netflix highlight, Show Business is set across the 1960s and 1980s, chronicling the trials and triumphs of aspiring entertainers. With a stellar cast bringing to life the chaotic evolution of the music world, the series is expected to resonate with fans of character-driven historical narratives.













5. Boyfriend on Demand













Offering a lighter tone, Boyfriend on Demand is a romantic comedy that centres on a webtoon producer who tests a virtual dating app, sparking unexpected connections with a rival producer. Starring Jisoo and Seo In-guk, this fantasy-infused romance is poised to charm audiences looking for heart-warming storytelling.