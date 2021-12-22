Andhra Pradesh logs 103 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths today - December 22

Andhra Pradesh reported 103 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,76,077 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna taking total toll to 14,483.

On the other hand, as many as 175 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,60,236 and there are currently 1358 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 26 new infections, followed by Guntur 16 and Visakhapatnam 12 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.10 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 28,670 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 6317 cases and 318 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh has reported one Omicron variant case and government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron cases and taking all measures to tackle it.







