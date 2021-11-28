Andhra Pradesh logs 178 new coronavirus cases and 6 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 178 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,72,624 cases across the state. While coming to death toll one new death registered in the last twenty four hours with two in Guntur and one each in Krishna, Chittoor, Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts taking total deaths to 14,438



On the other hand, as many as 190 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,55,046 and there are currently 2140 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Krishna district reported 34 new infections, followed by Chittoor 21 and Guntur 21 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.04 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 27,657 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 8774 new COVID-19 cases and 621 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country







