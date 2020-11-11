Andhra Pradesh logs 1,886 more Coronavirus cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,886 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state's tally to 8.46 lakh, even as 2,151 more recoveries outnumbered infections on Tuesday.

Chittoor accounted for the highest number of infections, 291, followed by West Godavari (282), Guntur (275), Krishna (269), East Godavari (227) and Prakasam (111).

Among other places, Visakhapatnam (97), Nellore (79), Kadapa (67), Vizianagaram (62), Anantapur (60) and Srikakulam (33).

With the new additions, Guntur's tally is inching towards the 70,000-mark while Kurnool's is close to the 60,000-mark.

East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.19 lakh. Meanwhile, 12 more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 6,814.

Chittoor continues to be the district which has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths at 799, just one short of the 800 mark. However, the southern state is consistently recording an impressive number of recoveries everyday.