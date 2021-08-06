Andhra Pradesh logs 2209 new covid-19 cases and 22 deaths

Andhra Pradesh has registered 2209 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total cases to 19,78,350. While the death toll increased to 13,490 with 22 new deaths in the last twenty four hours ending on August 6.

On the other hand, as many as 1896 patients were declared cured taking the total recoveries to 19,44,267. The number of active cases have been at 20,593.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 438 followed by 382 in Chittoor and 307 in Nellore district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 27. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end. The state has conducted 2,50,27,770 tests so far including 81,505 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours

The Andhra Pradesh has administered 2.22 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses so far including 57 lakh second dose recipients.











