Andhra Pradesh logs 264 fresh cases, one death

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 264 fresh cases of Covid-19 and one death on Wednesday. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the State reported 247 recoveries and one death, a health department bulletin said.

The total Covid-19 positives has now increased to 20,71,831, recoveries to 20,55,226 and deaths to 14,430. The number of active cases stood at 2,175, the bulletin said. East Godavari district reported 46, Krishna 45, Guntur 36 and Chittoor30 fresh cases.

Four districts registered between 10 and 20 new cases each, while the remaining five added less than 10 each in 24 hours. Only Krishna district reported one fresh fatality.