Andhra Pradesh logs 381 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 567 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,65,235 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,365 with 1 new death in the last twenty-four hours in Krishna districts.



On the other hand, as many as 414 new patients were cured on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 20,46,127 and there are currently 4743 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 82 new infections, followed by Krishna 61 and East Godavari 57 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.94 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 38,896 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 16,156 new COVID-19 cases and 733 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







