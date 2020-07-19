Andhra Pradesh logs 3,963 new coronavirus cases

Amaravati:The State on Saturday reported the highest single day spike in Covid-19 infections with 3,963 new cases, taking the overall tally to 44,609 in the State, health officials said.

Also, the State reported 52 deaths in 24 hours, the highest single day toll so far, pushing the death toll to 586.

This is the fourth successive day that Andhra Pradesh has reported record Covid numbers.

The officials said that all the 13 districts returned Covid cases in triple figures. Almost a quarter of the new cases reported on Saturday morning are from East Godavari district which reported the highest tally of 994 positive cases.

Kurnool followed with 550 cases, while West Godavari with 407 cases, Chittoor with 343 cases were the other districts that reported high numbers. Some of the other districts that recorded high Covid numbers in the last 24 hours include Nellore with 278 cases, Prakasam 266 cases, Anantapur 220 cases and Guntur 214 cases.

Srikakulam on the other hand reported 182 cases, Kadapa 145, Krishna 130, Vizianagaram 118, and Visakhapatnam 116, the districts with low incidence in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest update, Covid deaths were reported in 11 of the 13 districts in the State. The day's high of 12 deaths were reported from East Godavari district, while eight deaths each were reported from Guntur and Krishna districts.

On the other hand, Anantapur reported seven, West Godavari reported five, Prakasam four, Nellore three and Visakhapatnam reported two deaths.

At the bottom of the list, Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts reported one death each.

With 1,411 persons discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres in 24 hours, there are 22,260 active cases while 21,763 persons have been declared as cured and discharged. On the brighter side, not a single positive case was detected among returnees from other States.

Till date, 2,461 cases have been identified as Covid positive among persons who returned from other States. The active cases tally in this category currently stands at 311 while 2,150 persons have been declared as recovered till Saturday.

Similarly, there were no new cases detected among overseas returnees. The cumulative tally of Covid patients in this category stands at 434, while 390 persons have been discharged after getting cured. As on Saturday, 44 persons are receiving treatment for Covid infection in the State.