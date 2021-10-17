Andhra Pradesh logs 432 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 432 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,60,472 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,307 with 5 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two in Krishna and one each in Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 586 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 20,40,131 and there are currently 6034 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 86 new infections, followed by Guntur 61, and Krishna 60 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with six new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.90 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 31,712 tests in the last twenty-four hours. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended the night curfew till October 31 after a review on the coronavirus cases. The curfew will be enforced fro 12am to 6am.

On the other hand, as many as 14,146 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country

