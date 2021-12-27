Andhra Pradesh logs 54 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths today - December 27

Andhra Pradesh reported 94 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,76,546 Coronavirus cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna and West Bengal taking total toll to 14,490.

On the other hand, as many as 121 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,60,957 and there are currently 1099 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 19 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 13 and Guntur 7 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.11 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 17,940 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 6531 cases and 315 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh has reported one Omicron variant case and government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron cases and taking all measures to tackle it.







