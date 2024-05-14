Palnadu witnesses poll violence

Narasaraopet: Tension prevailed at Chagantivaripalem village in Sattenapalli Assembly constituency on Monday when TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Kanna Lakshminarayana and his rival and Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu came to a polling booth at the same time.

TDP activists alleged that Ambati Rambabu was indulging in rigging at the polling booth. Subsequently, YSRCP and TDP activists clashed and they pelted stones at each other. While YSRCP activists hurled stones at Kanna Lakshminarayana's vehicle, TDP activists threw stones at Ambati Rambabu's vehicle.

Kanna Lakshminarayana's photographer Phani was injured in the stone pelting incident. Meanwhile, YSRCP and TDP activists clashed at Chimalamarri village in Sattenapalli Assembly constituency. They poured chilli powder at each other. They pelted stones at each other. Ten activists of both parties were injured in the violence. The injured have been shifted to the local government hospital for treatment.

In another poll-related incident, TDP activists pelted stones at YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his followers at Palvaigate village of Rentachintala mandal in Palnadu district.

The YSRCP and TDP activists also clashed at Pottisriramulu Colony at Karempudi. They pelted stones at each other. As a result, the polling was interrupted for some time. YSRCP activists allegedly pelted stones at polling booth Nos. 254 and 255 at Karempudi.

YSRCP activists pelted stones at MP and TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu. When the sitting MP reached the polling booth set up at Dondapadu village in Narasaraopet rural mandal, YSRCP activists did not allow him to enter the booth.

Trainee collector Kalpasree said he has the right to visit the polling centre. YSRCP activists pelted stones at Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu convoy. Three cars were damaged in the stone pelting incident.

Speaking to the media, Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu said he will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission. He alleged that the police officials had extended their support to the YSRCP. He demanded re-polling at polling booths at Dondapadu and added that he will write a letter to the EC in this regard.