MCC violation: Officials shut down MLA’s meeting on water issues

Puttur (Dakshina Kannada district): In a stern action, the Puttur subdivisional officials shut down the meeting called by Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai on the water issue, Officials, including the Tehsildar had cautioned the MLA not to hold the meeting because the model code of conduct was not relaxed. In the background of complaints from the public that there is no adequate drinking water in the city council for the last 15 days, the MLA called a meeting of ‘Jalsiri’ officials in his office. A team of officials who reached the meeting half an hour after the start of the meeting told the MLA that no meeting could be held due to the election code of conduct.

In response, the MLA has sternly replied, “I respect the law. Since you are not responding to the problem, I have called a meeting of officials to find solutions to people's problems. Is there a code of conduct that says people cannot drink water?” The MLA asked the officials.

"Even after the election, if the officials here are not responding to the people's problems, it is my duty as a representative of the people to respond to the problem." He said, “I respect the code of ethics. He warned the officials that if the water supply is regularised in the next 48 hours, I will come to the Municipality office with the affected people and hold a demonstration that will go on till the matter is resolved.”

The officials later went on to lock the office of the MLA and said that the office could not be opened until the code of conduct was relaxed.