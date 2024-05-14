63 per cent turnout; violence in AP, WB

New Delhi: A voter turnout of nearly 63 per cent was recorded on Monday in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections covering 96 constituencies spread over 10 states and Union Territories, with scattered incidents of violence reported in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. West Bengal again recorded an impressive turnout at 75.94 per cent, the highest among states/UTs in this phase. Srinagar constituency in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 36.58 per cent voting in the first Lok Sabha election in the Valley since the scrapping of Article 370, with the EC stating that it was the "highest turnout in decades".

Among other states, Andhra Pradesh recorded 68.12 per cent polling, Bihar 55.90 per cent, Jharkhand 63.37 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 68.63 per cent, Maharashtra 52.75 per cent, Odisha 63.85 per cent, Telangana 61.39 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 57.88 per cent.

With the conclusion of phase 4, polling for general elections has crossed the halfway mark as it is completed in 23 states/UTs and 379 Lok Sabha constituencies out of 543.