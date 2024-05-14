  • Menu
Peddireddi’s disclosure of voting choice sparks row

Minister and YSRCP Punganur candidate Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy speaking to the media on Monday.
Minister and YSRCP Punganur candidate Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy speaking to the media on Monday.

TDP candidate Challa urges EC to take action against the minister for disclosing his election choice which is against EC norms

Tirupati: Minister for energy, environment and forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy sparked a controversy for allegedly breaching Election Commission regulations during the general elections held on Monday. The incident unfolded at polling station No 187 in Yerravathivaripalle, the minister’s hometown in Sadum mandal within the Punganur constituency.

He went into the polling booth to cast his vote. But after coming out after voting, speaking to the media he openly declared that he had cast his ballot in favour of the YSRCP symbol in an obvious reference to himself as he is the candidate there.

This public disclosure of his voting choice drew sharp criticism from the TDP and its candidate Challa Ramachandra Reddy accused Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy of violating Election Commission guidelines, which strictly forbid mentioning party symbols within polling station premises.

“Ramachandra Reddy’s disclosure of voting for the YSRCP symbol blatantly flouts EC regulations. We urge election authorities to take legal action against him for his remarks, as they amount to an attempt to sway voters,” Challa asserted.

