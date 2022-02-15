Andhra Pradesh logs 615 new coronavirus cases and four deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 615 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,13,827 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, four deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,702. On the other hand, as many as 2,787 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,86,575 and there are currently 12,550 active cases.

According to district-wise data, West Godavari district reported 134 new infections, followed By East Godavari 103, Krishna 102 while Vizianagaram has logged the least cases with five new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.29 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 22,267 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 27,498 cases and 347 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



