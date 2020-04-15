Andhra Pradesh: Lorry crews say no to red zones

Vijayawada: The extension of lockdown till may 3 hit the transport sector badly. Truck owners and the drivers are severely affected as they are not willing to carry the loads to other states, fearing an increase in the Covid-19 cases.

Though the police and transport departments are assuring that the goods vehicles are not obstructed in the inter-district borders, the truck drivers are not willing to take the risk and abstaining from going to other states. The police restrictions also became big problems to the truck drivers since lockdown was announced.

The truck drivers are concerned over the reports of increasing cases of COVID-19 and also not willing to go to quarantine centres when they return from other states or infected with the virus. Besides, the family members of the drivers have to face discrimination from the local residents.

Nearly three lakh truck drivers and cleaners are eking out a livelihood in the state on the transport sector. Summer is the only season for export of mangoes from Andhra Pradesh to other states.

Thousands of truck drivers in Nuzvid, Tiruvuru, Mylavaram, Agiripalli, Vissannapeta and other mandals used to go to Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities in India with loads of mangoes.

This year, the truck drivers are not willing to go to other states because of the threat of COVID19 and quarantine rules framed by the government.

S Ramesh, a truck driver in Nuzvid, said he firmly decided not to go other states with loads of mango because of the threat of coronavirus as well as 14 days quarantine rule. He said truck drivers get a salary of Rs 15, 000 per month and other allowances and now they are ready to lose it.

The truck drivers fear that the local residents or health workers may pass information to the district administration if they go for work long days and will keep a vigil on their health condition.

If they get infected with COVID-19, the police, health workers, municipal staff and others will visit the home and enquire about the health condition of the person for some weeks once he goes for quarantine centres.

These types of rules become a big problem for the truck drivers, who go travel long distance.

Like mangoes, poultry products, prawns, fish, banana, paddy and other agriculture products are also exported to other states from Andhra Pradesh. But, the lockdown spoiled their income and livelihood.

Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association (APLOA) General Secretary Y V Eswara Rao said the truck drivers are working in hazardous conditions because they may be infected during the loading and unloading or while transporting the goods.

He said if the truck drivers don't go to other states, farmers too suffer loss because they can't export their products on their own. Truck owners also face problems because they are losing income due to not plying of vehicles to other states.

Goods vehicles are moving without hurdles in the Andhra-Telangana, Andhra-Tamilnadu and Andhra-Odisha borders for the past few days. Vehicles carrying essential commodities are allowed to pass through without obstructions.