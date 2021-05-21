Andhra Pradesh: Madanapalle police arrests Rice-Pulling gang, seizes four vehicles and cash

Madanapalle Rural police have arrested 13 members of a rice-pulling gang. Three cars, two-wheeler and more than 20,000 cash was seized. According to SI Dilip Kumar's report, a gang was reported to be cheating in the vicinity of Madanapalle in the name of rice-pulling. On Wednesday evening, some people who came in three vehicles at Basinikonda Y-junction on the Madanapalle-Punganur road in Madanapalle rural mandal were inspecting the copper plate.

The accused who saw police coming there and tried to flee. They were taken into custody and interrogated. They made it believe that if a copper vessel is painted with a colour and put a torchlight, the lighting will stop for a while and then the vessel will get magical properties turning into Akshayapatra. They are trying to sell the vessel for Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. However, the accused were arrested and two cars and a two-wheeler worth Rs 20,700 were seized.

The accused are identified as Shantilal J Srinivasulu, N Shivashankaraiah, G Srinivasulu K. Madhusudan Reddy, V Nagaraju, KM Munish, Chenna Reddy, P Nagaraju, P Chandrahas, B Premananda Reddy, D Rajendra Prasad and S Ashok Reddy.