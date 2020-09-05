Andhra Pradesh: Madhu Babu bags Best Teacher award

Amaravati: Madhu Babu Asapanna, teacher, ZP High School, Kasibugga Srikakulam district has been honoured with this year's National Award for Teachers from the state. The award was given away on the occasion of Teachers Day celebrations on Saturday.



Addressing the award winning teachers through a videoconference, President Ramnath Kovind urged them to continue contributing their best for digital education.

The citation given to Madhu Babu read "..as an English teacher in a Zilla Parishad High School, he has made learning English enjoyable with the use of theatre as a pedagogic tool. He created a print rich atmosphere in his classroom, integrated ICT with movie maker and design animations by children, used individual, pair and group work in activities that continued over the weekend.

"He also made brochures to reach out to local citizens for a higher enrolment and celebrate student achievements. He mobilised community resources for infrastructure upgradation and is a Resource Person for textbook development and a teacher trainer in his state".

This year, the candidates appeared before the jury through videoconference. The jury selected 47 teachers.