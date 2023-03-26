  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Major accident averted to Minister Adimulapu Suresh

Minister for Municipal Administration Adimulapu Suresh
Highlights

An accident averted when Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh tried paragliding at beach road in Visakhapatnam.

The incident happened when the minister volunteered for paragliding during the G20 curtain raiser event. Owing to winds, the paragliding faced turbulence from the start. The incident happened in the presence of the ministers and other officials.

However, the alert policemen swung into action immediately and rescued the MA&UD Minister.

