Andhra Pradesh: Man allegedly kills wife in West Godavari district

In a horrific incident, a husband allegedly killed his wife on the road for not heeding to his request in Akiveedu of West Godavari district.

According to the information provided by SI Sathya Sai, a local resident named V. Rambabu was in a relationship with Sai Lakshmi Kamala Sandhya, the elder daughter of Maradugula Vevenkata Satyanarayana. They got married and have an 18-month-old son. However, Rambabu recently got involved in a chain-snatching case and was sent to jail. This led to strained relations between him and Sandhya, who decided to file for divorce due to his bad behavior.

On Saturday, Sandhya went to the local Bhimeswara Swamy temple along with her father. After leaving the temple, Rambabu, who had been waiting, indiscriminately stabbed Sandhya with a knife, resulting in her spot death. Rambabu fled the scene while Sandhya's father screamed for help. It is learned that Sandhya's father had previously lodged a complaint against Rambabu for this heinous act, stating that Rambabu had asked Sandhya to withdraw the divorce case, and upon her refusal, he committed the crime.

The incident is currently being investigated, and a case has been registered. DSP Srinath has visited the scene, and Sandhya's body has been sent for postmortem examination.

In response to this tragic event, the relatives of the deceased, led by the CPM, staged a dharna (protest) in front of the police station, demanding strict punishment for Sandhya's killer. The protest lasted for more than two hours, causing traffic disruption. Additionally, a candlelit demonstration was organized by the Akiveedu Arya Vaishya Sangam seeking justice for Sandhya.