Live
- Six Kid-Friendly Places in USA that Inspire Young Minds
- Sleep Wellness: The Science of Restful Nights and Energized Days
- Social Consciousness: Evil, Too, Is a Manifestation of God
- Gold rates in Bangalore today remain stable, check the rates on 20August, 2023
- India, Kazakhstan have felt a natural affinity and bond with each other
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 20 August, 2023
- Andhra Pradesh: Man allegedly kills wife in West Godavari district
- Hans lensman Shyam Kumar bags State 1st prize
- Jangaon and Station Ghanpur segments: Tough times for sitting MLAs
- Chocolate Haven
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: Man allegedly kills wife in West Godavari district
Husband allegedly killed his wife on the road for not heeding to his request in Akiveedu of West Godavari district.
In a horrific incident, a husband allegedly killed his wife on the road for not heeding to his request in Akiveedu of West Godavari district.
According to the information provided by SI Sathya Sai, a local resident named V. Rambabu was in a relationship with Sai Lakshmi Kamala Sandhya, the elder daughter of Maradugula Vevenkata Satyanarayana. They got married and have an 18-month-old son. However, Rambabu recently got involved in a chain-snatching case and was sent to jail. This led to strained relations between him and Sandhya, who decided to file for divorce due to his bad behavior.
On Saturday, Sandhya went to the local Bhimeswara Swamy temple along with her father. After leaving the temple, Rambabu, who had been waiting, indiscriminately stabbed Sandhya with a knife, resulting in her spot death. Rambabu fled the scene while Sandhya's father screamed for help. It is learned that Sandhya's father had previously lodged a complaint against Rambabu for this heinous act, stating that Rambabu had asked Sandhya to withdraw the divorce case, and upon her refusal, he committed the crime.
The incident is currently being investigated, and a case has been registered. DSP Srinath has visited the scene, and Sandhya's body has been sent for postmortem examination.
In response to this tragic event, the relatives of the deceased, led by the CPM, staged a dharna (protest) in front of the police station, demanding strict punishment for Sandhya's killer. The protest lasted for more than two hours, causing traffic disruption. Additionally, a candlelit demonstration was organized by the Akiveedu Arya Vaishya Sangam seeking justice for Sandhya.