Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for assaulting a woman after giving her lift in Pedakurapadu

In a shocking incident, an unknown person who has given the lift for a woman waiting for an auto behaved indecently with her in Pedakurapadu in Guntur district. The alerted victim jumped off the bike and ran, screaming for help. However, the assailant chased the woman, took her in a field and tried to sexually assault her. The victim, who escaped with the help of those coming their way, moved directly to the police station to complain. Police have registered a case with the woman's complaint and are investigating.



Going into the details, a woman from Garlapada village in Sattanapalli mandal went to a relative's ten-day ritual held in Patibandla village in Pedakurapadu mandal. The program is over and she is ready to return to his hometown. Despite waiting for half an hour, vehicles did not arrive. At this point sh boarded an unidentified man's bike, believing he would be take her to the Pedakurapadu.

He took it on a non-crowded route as there were two ways to get to the destination. When questioned by the woman with suspicion, he said that the destination would arrive soon in the way. Also started behaving rudely with a woman on the go. The victim immediately jumped off the bike and ran towards Patibandla. The assailant took the woman in the bushes and attempted to sexually assault her. Those coming next were alerted as the victim screamed. With their help, the victim complained to the police.

The police immediately responded and rushed to the scene. The details of the incident were ascertained by asking the victim. The accused's motorcycle was seized. The woman's statement was recorded and the case was registered.