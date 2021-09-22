Andhra Pradesh: Man beaten to death over a dispute on payment of alcohol bill in Guntur

In a horrific incident that took place in the Guntur district, one person has died after being attacked in a dispute over the payment of an alcohol bill. According to the Narasaraopet Two Town police report, Pondugala Venkateswara Reddy and Mekala Venkata Kotireddy, both from Gandhinagar in the town, were working for a gas company on Police Station road.



After work on Monday night, he went to a bar in town to have a drink. As the liquor bill was Rs.600, Venkata Kotireddy asked Venkateswara Reddy (46) for Rs.300 to which he said he doesn't have money. Venkata Kotireddy who is anguished over it hit Venkateswara Reddy hard on the head with a stone.

Locals rushed Venkateswara Reddy to a private hospital in the town where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Police said the case is being registered and investigated as per the complaint of the deceased's son. Police shifted the body to the Government Hospital for postmortem and conducted an investigation.