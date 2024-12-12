Yogi’s efforts revive Nagvasuki Temple ahead of Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: Nagvasuki Temple holds a special place among the mythological temples of Prayagraj, combining faith and history. Revered for its association with the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), the temple has been renovated and beautified under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as part of preparations for the Maha Kumbh.

Situated on the sacred banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj’s Daraganj locality, the temple is a hub of spiritual significance. Devotees believe that bathing in the holy waters of

Triveni Sangam followed by the darshan of Lord Nagvasuki grants blessings, spiritual fulfilment, and freedom from life’s obstacles. According to ancient scriptures such as Skanda Purana,

Padma Purana, Bhagavata Purana, and Mahabharata, during the Samudra Manthan, Lord Nagvasuki, the Serpent King, played an important role in ‘Samudra Manthan’.

As Mount Mandarachal served as the churning rod, Nagvasuki became the rope, enduring severe wounds from the immense friction. On Lord Vishnu’s request, Nagvasuki rested in Prayag, where the holy Sangam healed his wounds.

Later, King Divodasa of Varanasi performed “tapasya’ (meditation), to bring Nagvsuki to Kashi. However, as Nagvasuki was preparing to leave Prayag, the gods pleaded with him to stay. Nagvasuki then declared, “If I stay in Prayagraj, it must be mandatory for devotees to visit me after bathing in the Sangam. On the fifth day of the Sawan month, I must be worshipped in all three worlds.”

The gods agreed to his conditions.

Following this, Brahmaji’s Manas Putra built a temple, and Nagvasuki was installed on the sacred north-western bank of the Sangam in Prayagraj.

According to another mythological story, when the divine river Ganga descended to earth, the flow was so intense that even after passing through Lord Shiva’s locks,

it was entering the netherworld. To control the speed, Nagvasuki used his hood to create the Bhogavati Tirtha.