Andhra Pradesh: Man brutally kills his brother and sister over family disputes in Srikakulam

In a shocking incident, a man has murdered his brother over family disputes in Ramachandrapuram of Ranasthalam Mandal in Srikakulam district. Going into details, Gorle Rama Krishna a resident of Ramachandrapuram village has been having family quarrels with his elder sister Jayamma and elder brother Sanyasi Rao for some time. Rama Krishna, who had developed a grudge in his brother had committed the atrocity on Sunday.

According to reports, Sanyasi Rao of the village was working in the cattle field on Sunday morning. In this backdrop, his younger brother Rama Krishna who came from behind had stabbed while Jayamma, who had come to revolt against the attacks had also been stabbed.

The two died on the spot after collapsing in a pool of blood. Meanwhile, the police who had fled to the spot are investigating the incident and the circumstances that led to the brutal act. The locals who witnessed the murder have been shocked and expressed their concern.