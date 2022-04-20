Andhra Pradesh: Man dies in explosion while making firecrackers in Srikakulam

The tragic incident took place on Tuesday at Friends Colony under JR Puram Panchayat in Ranasthalam Mandal Centre in Srikakulam where a man dies of an explosion while manufacturing crackers for a friend's marriage. According to JRPuram police and locals, Kamaraj (39), a resident of Friends Colony, was working as a carpenter.



Against this backdrop, he brought all the equipment to make fireworks for his friend's wedding in Venugopalapuram, Laveru mandal. At around 12.25 pm, Kamaraj was making fireworks when an explosion occurred in his hand. The foil shed burst into flames with loud noise as it caught fire on stored fireworks next door. Kamaraj died on the spot in the incident. The house guard also collapsed in the blast. The locals were unable to venture out as the power line was also on fire. Upon receiving the information, the fire officer along with the crew reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

Srikakulam DSP M Mahendra inspected the accident site. JR Puram CI spoke to BCH Swami Naidu and inquired about the details while the clues team came and collected the details. Sub Inspector G.Rajesh said that the case is being registered and investigated as per the complaint lodged by Kamaraj's wife Nagmani and shifted the body to Srikakulam for postmortem. Kamaraj came to JRPuram from his hometown Venugopalapuram 20 years ago and worked as a carpenter with his elder brother Krishna.

Police were alerted after a man was killed in an explosion in JR Puram. Under the supervision of DSP Mahendra in the Srikakulam sub-division, CI Ambedkar, Sub Inspectors Vijaya Kumar, and Ramakrishna conducted searches at 19 places on Tuesday and found ammunition at five places, and ten people were taken into custody. The searches were carried out at Arasavalli Rally Street, Adityanagar Colony, and other places. Police also conducted extensive searches in Palasa-Kashibugga.