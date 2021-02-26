Andhra Pradesh: Man dies in mysterious circumstances in Nandigam of Srikakulam

In a tragic incident, a young man lost his life after going out with his two friends in Nandigam of Srikakulam. Going into details, Bagadi Naveen (22) of Bhartupura, Kallada panchayat, Nandigam Mandal, died under suspicious circumstances. The incident took place on Wednesday night at Bairiboddapadu Junction. According to the police, Naveen, the only son of Nagamma and Mamatha Rao from the village has studied till Intermediate.

On Wednesday evening, Bagadi Janakiram, a resident of the village who is coming from Srikakulam has called Jagannaik and asked him to pick him up. In this backdrop, Jagannaik took Naveen to Tekkali on a two-wheeler to pick Janakiram. The trio drank alcohol together and later rested for a while at Bairibodpada Junction.

At the same time, they left the young man Naveen who is unconscious, and reached the village. Locals who found the body at the junction on Thursday morning informed his parents. Nandigam Sub Inspector Sanapala Balaraju registered a case and is investigating as per the complaint of the deceased's father Mamatha Rao. Meanwhile, the body was shifted to District Central Hospital for postmortem.

However, the villagers and others have not spoken about Naveen and when the deceased's father asked the other youngsters about their son, they gave reckless answers. However, the police are investigating the case from all angles especially from a political point of view.