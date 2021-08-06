Andhra Pradesh: Man kicks woman in an altercation over debt dispute in Guntur

A bizzare incident took place in the Guntur district, a man attacked a woman indiscriminately for asking her to repay the loan. The man was arrested after the victim complained to the police.



Going into details, Govardhani, a woman living in the Rani Gari Thota in Vijayawada, lent three lakh rupees to construction labour Gopikrishna of Tadepalli Mahanadu. She has been asking him to return her money to her for a while. However, Gopikrishna is trying to escape from her sight.



Against this backdrop, Govardhani found out that Gopikrishna was near Ramachandrapuram in Mangalagiri mand and reached there and blocked his auto with his auto and asked why he was running away. This led to a confrontation between the two. Gopikrishna, who was sitting in the auto abused and kicked her.



The police have responded immediately after the victim dialed 100. She was rushed to Mangalagiri Government Hospital for treatment. Gopikrishna was arrested on a complaint lodged by Govardhani.