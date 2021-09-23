Andhra Pradesh: Man poisons his mother and daughter and commits suicide in Nellore

In a shocking incident that took place in Modugulapalem village in Doravari Satra mandal of Nellore district, a man poisoned mother and daughter and then committed suicide. Going into details, Merlapaka Murali (40), mother Mastanamma (60), and daughter Kavyashree (11) living in Madugupalem.



The quarrels were erupted in the family, which led them to take the extreme step. Against this backdrop, Murali poisoned his mother and son and then committed suicide. The observed locals went to Murali's house and saw that Masthanamma was already dead. Murali and Kavyashree were shifted to the Sullurupeta Government Hospital immediately.



However, Murali died while receiving treatment there. Kavyashree was rushed to Nellore Government Hospital in critical condition. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and examined it. The cause of the suicide is being investigated by the police.