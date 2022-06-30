Andhra Pradesh: Man poses himself as YS Jagan's PA, tried to dupe hospital MD

Guntur district Tadepalli police on Wednesday registered a case against an unidentified man who sent a fake message to the MD of a corporate hospital and demanded money. According to CI Seshagiri, a man sent a message to Manipal Hospital MD posing himself as Chief Minister PA Nageswara Reddy.



In the message, the accused said that Rukkibuy, a young man from Andhra Pradesh, was selected for international first-class cricket needed an international cricket kit and asked to send Rs 10,40,440 to buy it. The Manipal Hospitals-based MD sent message to Tadepalli-based Manipal Associate Director Jakkireddy Ramanjaneya Reddy in Bangalore and directed to look into the matter. The case was registered after Ramanjaneya Reddy complained about the incident which was identified as a fake message.

Based on the complaint lodged by Manipal Hospital, the police have launched an investigation based on the cell phone number left in the message. It is believed that six cases have been registered in the erstwhile AP over phone calls to corporate names and money laundering by a person who posted the fake message. It is learned that he posed himself as a PA of minister in Nellore. However, he was arrested.