Andhra Pradesh: Mentally retarded young man murders his uncle and aunt in YSR Kadapa

In a tragic incident took place in the Kotha Basapuram in Kadapa district, a young man who is mentally retarded has brutally murdered his own uncle and aunt. He indiscriminately attacked the couple with a knife and killed them while they were sleeping. The locals handed over the killer to the police.



Going into details, Tori Vemula Nagaiah and Nagamma were brutally murdered in the Kotha Basapuram village in the centre of the Brahmangari Math Mandal in YSR Kadapa district. Police said that a young man named Veeraiah was involved in the murder.

Veeraiah is the son of deceased's sister of Nagulapalle of Chapadu mandal. As he was mentally retarded, he was undergoing treatment at deceased house. Police sources said that Veeraiah was involved in the attack during the midnight although he had been well for two days. However, the police have reached the spot and arrested Veeraiah who was hiding in a house.