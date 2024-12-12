  • Menu
Dist police annual sports meet begins

SP Satish Kumar speaking at the annual police sports meet in Guntur on Wednesday

SP Satish Kumar says that police participation in the sports meet will not only provide mental relaxation but also enhance their leadership qualities

Guntur : SP Satish Kumar inaugurated the district police annual sports meet held at the Police Parade Grounds here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the importance of police personnel participating in sports events, despite their busy schedules filled with bandobast duties and investigations.

He said that their involvement in the sports meet would not only provide mental relaxation but also enhance their leadership qualities. The sports meet, which started on December 11, will continue until December 13.

Kumar said that police personnel from eight divisions are participating in this event. Competitions include Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, long jump, high jump, shot put, shuttle, tennis, and tug of war. Satish flagged off a running race for men and women.

Additional SP GV Ramana Murthy, Supraja, A Hanumanthu were present.

