Live
- Manoj Manchu Resumes Shooting
- $60 billion investment flowed into India’s Data Centre market in last 6 years: Report
- Women still deprived of their rights: AIDWA
- TTD EO offers pattu vastrams to Srirangam Temple
- Mohit Bajpai Drives Next-Gen Telecom with Automation and AIOps
- Avanthi Srinivas bids adieu to YSRCP
- $2.2 trillion in infra investment to help India become $7 trillion economy by 2030
- NLC India Limited’s First Supercritical Power Plant Begins Commercial Operation
- YouTube Expands AI Auto-Dubbing to More Creators
- Australia: Two teens arrested over shooting, car fire in Sydney
Just In
MLA inaugurates development projects in Chittoor
MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan emphasised his commitment to Chittoor’s development, fulfilling electoral promises and addressing public issues.
Chittoor : MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan emphasised his commitment to Chittoor’s development, fulfilling electoral promises and addressing public issues. On Wednesday, he inaugurated six borewells with motors worth Rs 29.21 lakh and two large sweeping machines worth R 1.2 crore in the city.
During the event, the MLA highlighted efforts to resolve water issues by installing over 20 borewells in several areas. To enhance sanitation, he introduced two large sweeping machines for main roads and three e-autos for waste collection in narrow streets. Plans are underway to procure additional vehicles for sanitation. The projects include borewell installations in Kanikapuram (Ward 6), GMR Garden, Ganga Colony (Ward 22), Captain Street, Savithramma College and PVKN College (Ward 18). Locals, especially women, expressing gratitude, honoured the MLA with shawls. Mayor S Amuda, Commissioner P Narasimha Prasad, CHUDA Chairperson Kothari Hemalatha, Deputy Mayor Rajesh Kumar Reddy, former MLC BN Rajasimhulu, former MLA AS Manohar, officials and others participated.