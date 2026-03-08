Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh Extends Women's Day Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh, has extended his wishes to women across the state on International Women’s Day. He emphasised that respect, empowerment, and equality for women remain central goals of his government, which is actively working to promote women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at an event in Amaravati, Lokesh highlighted various initiatives aimed at empowering women. He paid tribute to mothers and women in general, describing them as the foundation of society. He praised the moral values taught by his mother and acknowledged efforts made by previous generations to secure women’s rights, including property rights granted by his grandfather and self-help groups initiated by his father.

Lokesh announced plans to turn every household into a hub of women entrepreneurship and highlighted government schemes such as Stree Shakti and Taliki Vandanam, which recognise women’s contributions. He also revealed that Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao has been appointed as a moral values advisor to promote respect for women among children, with moral lessons now included in school curricula.

He condemned derogatory language and stereotypes about women, stating that he is committed to eradicating such sentiments from media and entertainment. Expressing admiration for women’s strength and resilience, Lokesh reaffirmed the government’s dedication to fostering gender equality and empowering women in all fields.