Andhra Pradesh: MLA flays Chandrababu Naidu for misleading people on CAG letters

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Kilari Venkata Rosaiah flayed Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders for intentionally misleading people and politicising the CAG clarification on Rs 41,000 crore.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the MLA said that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had already issued clarification over the remarks made by PAC Chairman Payyavula Keshav, but still TDP leaders were accusing the government with the sole purpose to defame the administration.

He said that TDP leaders were conspiring to mislead the people, however people are indeed laughing at their cheap politics.

Kilari Rosaiah stated that no irregularities had taken place in regard to Rs 41,000 crore and said that it was only due to the programming errors in the CFMS. It was the previous government that brought CFMS at a cost of Rs 300 crore and handed it over to a private organisation.

He stated that Naidu had committed many irregularities in the name of such technology, especially in fibernet and skill development. Revalidation has to be done for transactions of Rs 10,895 crore, Rs 8,869 crore towards 1001 bills, a payment of Rs 2,728 crore related to e-kuber, and other payments worth Rs 41,000 crore which were not captured in CFMS.

Although it was clarified by the State government, opposition leaders are still dragging the issue, he said.

Reiterating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working for the development of all three regions, MLA Rosaiah said that Chandrababu Naidu was trying to create disputes between different districts and neighbouring States.

Regarding the State Development Corporation (SDC), he said that the government had not given any bank guarantee for Rs 25,000 crore, yet the PAC Chairman is falsely accusing the government on this issue, he added.