Andhra Pradesh: MLA Sreedhar Reddy saves accident victim constable in Anantapur

Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy rescued a head constable who was injured in a road accident by rushing him to the hospital on time. Going into details, MLA Sreedhar Reddy, who left for Anantapur on Saturday night on his own work.



In this backdrop, while MLA was approaching the district headquarters, he noticed a man lying with wounds on the side of the road. He immediately stopped his vehicle and identified the injured as Head Constable Murali working at the Chennekothapalli police station.



He was rushed to a private hospital in Anantapur in his vehicle when he came to know that he had lost control while riding his bike. The MLA talked to doctors and suggest to give better treatment.







