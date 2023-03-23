Andhra Pradesh: MLC elections continue, Chandrababu exercises his right to vote

The MLA quota MLC elections, which started in the morning are going on at the first floor of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislature in Velagapudi. Andhra Pradesh.



Meanwhile, the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu exercised his right to vote along with other TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, Dola Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Atchchennaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary.

All the MLAs from the Telugu Desam party came together and voted. Mandapeta MLA Jogeswara Rao came in a wheelchair and exercised his right to vote. So far, 167 members have exercised their right to vote in the MLA quota MLC election. The election will continue till 4 PM in the evening followed by counting of votes at 5PM and announcement of results.