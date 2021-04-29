Andhra Pradesh: Mother and two children dies in suspicious circumstances in Vijayawada

A tragic incident took place in Vijayawada city of Andhra Pradesh where a mother and two children were died in a suspicious circumstances in the city's Vambe colony.

The incident has caused a stir in the city. A mother and two children living has been seen in a pool of blood in Vambe Colony D Block. The locals who witnessed the incident informed the police.

The police immediately rushed to the scene and are investigating further. Meanwhile, the locals are expressing suspicion on the husband. However, full details of the incident are yet to be known.

The incident has caused a stir in Vambe Colony as well as Vijayawada city. Police are collecting the details of the incident.