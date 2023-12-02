Andhra Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo dies after being hit by unknown vehicle in cherukupalli

The incident in which a mother and daughter were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle filled the village of Arumbaka of Cherukupalli.

According to local reports, Karra Vijaya Kumari (43), wife of lawyer Karra Pratap of Arumbaka village in Cherukupalli mandal, and daughter Asrita (20) were on their way to church on Friday morning when they were hit by an unknown vehicle on the Cherukupalli highway.

The seriously injured Vijaya Kumari and Asrita were taken to a hospital in Cherukupally by the locals. But the doctors said that both had already died. SI Y. Suresh inspected the incident site, registered a case and is investigating.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao visited the dead bodies after learning about the accident. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the family members and assured them that they will support them in every way. Mopidevi was accompanied by MP Matti Diwakara Ratnaprasad, State Gowda Corporation Director Kamineni Koteswara Rao, many YSRCP leaders and others.