Andhra Pradesh: Mother hangs children and committed suicide in Palanadu district

The atrocity took place in Narasaraopet of Palanadu district where a mother hanged her two children and later ended life. Sivalingeshwari from Nalagarlapadu of Rompicharla Mandal was married to Indrasena Reddy from Narasraopet eight years ago. They have children Charansai Reddy (8) and Jatin Reddy (4). He works as a tractor mechanic on Guntur road in town.

Meanwhile it is not known what happened but Sivalingeshwari hanged the two children. After that she hanged herself and took her life. Locals observed and informed the police, who inspected the incident site. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

There are allegations that Indrasena Reddy had an extra-marital relationship with another woman and tortured his wife daily. In this process, her husband hit her once again, and it is said that this outrage led to this atrocity. While the police are investigating the incident, complete details are to be known.