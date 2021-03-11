Andhra Pradesh: MSME Technology centre launched in Visakhapatnam

The state government has taken steps for the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state with a cost of Rs. 350 crore. Union Transport and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated the MSME Technology Center on 20 acres at a cost of Rs. 133 crore in Visakhapatnam at a virtual meeting from Delhi. Minister of State for Industries Mekapati Gautam Reddy from Vijayawada was present on the occasion. MSME Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Union MSME Secretary and others from Delhi participated. Speaking on the occasion, Mekapati said that MSMEs are the backbone of industrial development and opined that Andhra Pradesh is moving towards setting up Common Facility Centers, Infrastructure Development Centers and Flat Factory Terminals. He said that small industries would be further infused through technology centers.

He said the technology center was set up in Visakhapatnam in the context of shipbuilding, welding, fabrication, steel production and agro-based industries. The Minister explained that the aim of setting up the center was to train the skilled manpower required for the engineering industry at the rate of 8,500 per annum for the next five years.

Minister Mekapati said that the government had given the restart package during Kcovid-19 and stood by the MSMEs. He said it had paid incentive arrears of Rs 905 crore for 11,238 units. "Electricity charges for industries in the lockdown have been abolished and a fund of Rs 200 crore has been set up to lend to MSMEs at low interest to repay in three years," he said.

The minister said that through the 'YSAR Navodayam' scheme, one-time restructuring has provided loans worth over Rs 2,807 crore per lakh units at a time, filling the void left by MSMEs. He said his government was working to set up 31 MSME parks across the state by providing land to MSMEs at affordable prices. Anakapalli MP Satyavathi, IT Chief Secretary Jayalakshmi, Special Secretary Sundar, MSME CEO Pavana Murthy and others participated on behalf of Andhra Pradesh.