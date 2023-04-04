Andhra Pradesh: Mysterious iron Almirah found while construction of house in Kurnool

In a shocking incident reported in Karivemula of Kurnool district where an iron Almirah was found at a house while the owner of the house was constructing the new building. The incident has caused curiosity in the village as to know what is there in the huge almirah.



Going into the details, Chakali Narasimhulu started construction works on his house when the iron Almirah was found. There was a rumour that there was gold in this almirah and the villagers tried to lift it, however, revenue, police, and officials reached the spot after learning about the matter and ordered saying that no one is allowed to open the almirah.



It is learned that Chakali Narasimhulu bought the house of Krishna Reddy of Karivemula village a year ago by spending Rs.9.30 lakhs and starting construction works. While Krishna Reddy's family members say that Almirah belongs to them as it belongs to their ancestors. On the other hand, Narasimhulu said that this is his place and the Almirah belongs to him.



However, people are eagerly waiting to see what is in this Almirah and it remains to be seen to whom it belongs.



