Andhra Pradesh: New Aarogyasri cards from Dec 18

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the medical and health department officials to launch a massive public awareness campaign about the YSR Aarogyasri so that people would know about using the medical services free of cost at various listed hospitals.

At a review at the camp office on Monday, the Chief Minister said that officials should create awareness on how to avail the services of ANMs, ASHA workers and CHOs by widely publicising about the ailments and procedures listed under Aarogyasri and on getting free medical treatment.

Since the Aarogyasri is meant for serving the underprivileged, poor people should not be deprived of its services, he said, adding they should not fall into debt trap for getting medical treatment. He opined that there should not be a single person who is not aware of Aarogyasri use.

Officials told him that 1,42,34,464 new Aarogyasri cards are in printing and distribution of cards would begin from December 18 and the campaign would be launched effectively.

They said that 12,42,118 persons have undergone free medical treatment under Aarogyasri till the end of November and added it was 24.64 per cent higher compared to last year.

The Chief Minister told them to conduct periodical reviews on the status of basic facilities available in the hospitals while identifying the vacant posts and filling them. The Chief Minister also asked them to take stringent measures to safeguard people in view of the H9N2 virus spreading in China.

The Chief Minister said that the second phase of Aarogya Suraksha would begin on January 1and asked the officials to conduct at least one Suraksha camp in every mandal every week with the participation of specialist doctors.

Pointing out that officials should focus on three tasks in Aarogya Suraksha, he said the first task is distribution of medicines, the second is of extending medical treatment and distribution of medicines with a follow up for people who were earlier treated under Aarogyasri.

As part of the third task, medicines should be given for the second time to those who were earlier treated for serious ailments, he said, adding that Rs. 500 should be given to the patients when they are sent to hospitals for treatment.

Officials told him that out of the 86,690 non-ophthalmologic patients identified for treatment, 73,602 of them were sent to various hospitals and 16,128 of them were admitted as in-patients with 15,786 of them undergoing surgeries.

The Chief Minister suggested that doctors should monitor their health condition till they recover fully post-surgery.

He was informed that 78,292 persons were found to be in need of eye treatment in Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps and 13,614 of them have undergone cataract surgeries while treatment was given to 7,272 persons for different eye problems and eye glasses are being distributed to 5,26,702 persons.

When the officials said that family doctors are visiting villages periodically, the Chief Minister said they should use modern technology for timely distribution of medicines to those who undergo treatment in the Aarogya Suraksha camps.

Family doctors and the para medical teams should help the people download the Aarogyasri app and also the Disha app, he suggested.

Medical and health minister V Rajini, chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and other officials are present.