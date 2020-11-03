Andhra Pradesh: New schedule released for Teacher transfers and rationalisation

The schedule for transfers and rationalisation of government teachers in Andhra Pradesh has been released. The process will start from the 4th of this month and will be completed in a total of 41 days till the 14th of December. The school education director Vadrevu Chinna Veerabhadra has already issued the proceedings. The rationalization process will take place from Wednesday i.e November 4 to November 9 while the list of teacher vacancies will be announced on November 10,11 and applications for transfers should be submitted from November 12 to 16.

After submission, the applications will be scrutinised on 17th and 18th of this month followed by release of provisional seniority list from November 19th to 23rd. Later, objections would be received from 24 to 26 should, which will be resolved by the Joint Collector on 28 and 29. The final seniority list will be displayed by December 2 and the web options will be available between December 3 and December 5. Transfer orders will be placed online from December 6 to 11.

It is advised that any technical issues should be brought to the notice of the authorities on December 12,13. Orders must be downloaded from the website by December 14th. It is revealed that transfers were postponed earlier as the students in schools has increased. However, rationalization will be carried out according to the number of students enrolled in schools upto Tuesday.