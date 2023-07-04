Andhra Pradesh: New website launched for polytechnic students

VIJAYAWADA: Chadalavada Naga Rani, Commissioner of Technical Education, on Monday launched a new website for the convenience of students studying Polytechnic in the State.

The launching event was organised at the office of the Department of Technical Education in Mangalagiri.

Naga Rani, speaking on the occasion said that the new website is student friendly and visitors/ students can access all information about the government, private and aided polytechnics in the State. Students can log on to the new website https://dteap.nic.in to get information.

She further said the new website will be having a feedback form, which helps the citizens/ students/ visitors to express their ideas, satisfaction levels, suggestions, grievance etc. which can be valuable inputs for upgradation of the website. The website contains details of AP Prohibition of Ragging Act, All India Council of Technical education, AP State Council of Higher Education, state Board of Technical Education and Training, Skill Development Corporation, AP Polycet-2022 and others.

She further said that the new website provides readable content for visually challenged persons by using screen readers. Other important website links (State Board of Technical Education, POLYCET admissions, engineering admissions, students transfer etc.) which are important and useful to the students are provided in the new website.

The Commissioner has appreciated the work done by the National Informatics Centre, Vijayawada and Dr B Kalyan, Deputy Director (Technical) and Dr K Ratna Babu, ITCO towards the design and deployment of the new website.

V Padma Rao, Joint Director, K V Ramana Babu, Secretary, State Board of Technical Education, Dr M A Ramakrishna, Deputy Director (T&P) and others attended the new web inauguration.